Overview of Dr. Michael Fitzsimmons, MD

Dr. Michael Fitzsimmons, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Fitzsimmons works at Community Orthopedic Surgery PC in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.