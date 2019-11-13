Dr. Michael Fitzsimmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzsimmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fitzsimmons, MD
Dr. Michael Fitzsimmons, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Fitzsimmons' Office Locations
Community Orthopedic Surgery PC5315 Elliott Dr Ste 202, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 429-1540
Community Orthopedic Surgery PC7575 Grand River Rd Ste 112, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 844-7557
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Fitzsimmons stepped in after a failed out of state surgery. Dr Fitzsimmons made the decision to rebuild my severely fractured wrist. I was under strong pain medication at the time and couldn't help myself. Dr Fitzsimmons care has allowed me 20 years of recreation since the accident.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Fitzsimmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzsimmons accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzsimmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzsimmons has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzsimmons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzsimmons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzsimmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzsimmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzsimmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.