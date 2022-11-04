Dr. Flanagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Flanagan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Flanagan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA.
Dr. Flanagan works at
Locations
IHVI Heart Failure/Transplant3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 776-7075
Inova Health Care Services8101 Hinson Farm Rd Ste 408, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 780-9014
Inova Medical Group - Heart Failure1600 N Beauregard St Ste 150, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 776-6453
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough about Dr. Flanagan. He is knowledgeable, caring, compassionate and engaging. He explains thing very thoroughly, and makes sure that all involved are comfortable with the treatment plan. He takes time to listed to the patient and family, and shows genuine care for them. I would highly recommend him for anyone in need of his services.
About Dr. Michael Flanagan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1275516320
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
