Dr. Michael Fleisher, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Fleisher, MD
Dr. Michael Fleisher, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Kings County Hospital Center
They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleisher's Office Locations
- 1 557 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 613-9144
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fleisher is extremely nice and sincere. He pays so much attention to detail and has such a nurturing demeanor. He is thorough and takes his time to listen to your concerns. I pray Dr. Fleisher continues his practice for a few more years! I also have a 2 year old and if he ever needs to see a pediatric urologist I hope we can visit Dr. Fleisher.
About Dr. Michael Fleisher, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1972595593
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
