Dr. Michael Fleisher, MD

Pediatric Urology
2.8 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Fleisher, MD

Dr. Michael Fleisher, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Kings County Hospital Center

They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fleisher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    557 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 613-9144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Hydrocele
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Hydrocele

Treatment frequency



Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Michael Fleisher, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972595593
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Fleisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fleisher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fleisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fleisher has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleisher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleisher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

