Dr. Michael Fletcher, MD

Anesthesiology
3.7 (29)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Fletcher, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Louisville and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.

Dr. Fletcher works at Integrated Chemical Addiction Network in Crestview Hills, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Chemical Addiction Network
    210 Thomas More Pkwy, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 331-4226
  2. 2
    Tristate Centers for Sight Inc.
    500 Thomas More Pkwy, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 638-0938

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Medical Center
  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Comprehensive Benefits Plan
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health
    • GENERAL
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Health Span
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Providers
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Fletcher, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063476216
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida
    • Univ of Miami
    • FLORIDA HOSPITAL
    • Univ Of Louisville
    • Oral Roberts U
    • Anesthesiology
