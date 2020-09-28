Overview

Dr. Michael Flicker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University of Chicago Pritzer School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.



Dr. Flicker works at GI Solutions of Illinois, LLC in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.