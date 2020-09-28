Dr. Michael Flicker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flicker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Flicker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Flicker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University of Chicago Pritzer School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Dr. Flicker works at
Locations
David Moore D.o. S.c.3000 N Halsted St Ste 506, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 281-6869
GI Solutions of Illinois L.L.C.7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 209, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 631-2728
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flicker is an amazing doctor and an amazing person. I’ve been suffering through excruciating pain from chronic idiopathic pancreatitis for the past three months with weekly visits to the ER and then being admitted to the hospital. Dr. Flicker has been the one to finally free me from this horrible way of living. He is very thorough, knowledgeable and has a gift for explaining complicated facts and procedures. All the nurses in the ER and hospital would smile and tell me that I’m very lucky to have him because he is a really great doctor and is one of the nicest doctors they have the pleasure to work with. From our first meeting in my hospital room, to online visits, to pre-op consultations, all through post-op recovery in the hospital and even now as I’m healing at home... he gives you his full attention, explains everything in clear details, never treats you dismissively(which one or two did), is comforting when you’re afraid and obviously does a great job in surgery.
About Dr. Michael Flicker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1730375627
Education & Certifications
- Brigham And Womens Hospital Harvard University
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- University of Chicago Pritzer School of Medicine
Dr. Flicker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flicker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flicker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flicker works at
Dr. Flicker has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flicker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flicker speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Flicker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flicker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flicker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flicker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.