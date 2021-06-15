Dr. Michael Floyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Floyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Floyd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Floyd, MD
Dr. Michael Floyd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Floyd works at
Dr. Floyd's Office Locations
1
Urology Austin608 Radam Ln, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5232Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Urology Austin1301 W 38th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5233
3
Urology Austin12180 N Mopac Expy Ste A, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had cancer bad at the time, & Dr Floyd removed my prostrate some 16 years ago now, & it still is working out well for me at 81 years old. He has my 5 star vote!
About Dr. Michael Floyd, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1861445280
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Floyd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Floyd accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Floyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Floyd has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Floyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Floyd speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Floyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Floyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Floyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Floyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.