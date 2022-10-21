Overview

Dr. Michael Fogli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso.



Dr. Fogli works at OU Physicians Pediatric Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.