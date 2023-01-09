Dr. Michael Foley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Foley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Foley, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Foley works at
Locations
Arizona Digestive Health9250 N 3rd St Ste 4035, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 279-3575Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Valley Endoscopy Center15255 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 279-3575
Arizona Digestive Health, PC3815 E Bell Rd Ste 1250, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 493-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Foley was very patient, listened to my concerns and explained next steps for colonoscopy. I trust thst he cares and will do his best
About Dr. Michael Foley, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235365784
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center/ Phoenix Va
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center/Phoenix Va
- MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foley accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foley works at
Dr. Foley has seen patients for Enteritis, Diarrhea and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foley speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.