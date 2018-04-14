Overview of Dr. Michael Ford, MD

Dr. Michael Ford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They completed their residency with Tulane University Hospital and Clinics



Dr. Ford works at Specialty Eyecare of Tyler in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.