Dr. Michael Ford, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Ford, MD
Dr. Michael Ford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They completed their residency with Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Ford's Office Locations
Specialty Eyecare of Tyler714 Turtle Creek Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 630-5037
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with Dr. Ford and the care he has given me. He always takes his time answering all my questions and addresses my concerns. During my visits, he spends his time with me and I never feel rushed. I would definitely recommend seeing Dr. Ford is you are in need of eye care!
About Dr. Michael Ford, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1326020736
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
