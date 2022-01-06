Overview

Dr. Michael Ford, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.



Dr. Ford works at SOUTHEASTERN DERMATOLOGY in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Perry, FL and Crawfordville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.