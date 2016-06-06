Overview of Dr. Michael Forrester, MD

Dr. Michael Forrester, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Rancho Springs Medical Center.



Dr. Forrester works at North County ENT in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Malignant Otitis Externa and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.