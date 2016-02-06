See All Podiatrists in El Monte, CA
Dr. Michael Forsling, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Forsling, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small El Monte, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Forsling, DPM

Dr. Michael Forsling, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in El Monte, CA. 

Dr. Forsling works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in El Monte, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
5.0 (149)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
4.8 (126)
View Profile
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
4.5 (47)
View Profile

Dr. Forsling's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Optum Primary and Specialty Care
    3144 Santa Anita Ave, El Monte, CA 91733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 444-0333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Optum Primary Care
    225 W Broadway, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 545-7117

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Delta Health System
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Onecare
    • Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Forsling?

    Feb 06, 2016
    A couple of weeks ago, my daughter went to see the doctor for her feet. Dr. Forsling was very friendly and courteous and was able to relieve my daughter's anxiousness about being in a doctor's office. He and his staff was great and we would definitely recommend him.
    John C. in Glendale, CA — Feb 06, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Forsling, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Forsling, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Forsling to family and friends

    Dr. Forsling's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Forsling

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Forsling, DPM.

    About Dr. Michael Forsling, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487622361
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Forsling, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forsling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forsling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forsling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Forsling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forsling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forsling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forsling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Forsling, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.