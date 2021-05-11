Overview

Dr. Michael Foster, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.



Dr. Foster works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Gainesville, VA and Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.