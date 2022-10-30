Overview of Dr. Michael Fountain, DO

Dr. Michael Fountain, DO is an Urology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Fountain works at AHMG Urology at Waterman in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.