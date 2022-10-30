Dr. Michael Fountain, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fountain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fountain, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Fountain, DO
Dr. Michael Fountain, DO is an Urology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Fountain works at
Dr. Fountain's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Waterman1210 Waterman Way, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 343-2364
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Both my husband and I have been to see Dr. Fountain. He explains the issues clearly and prescribed treatment for us both that was successful. Kind, caring, and excellent doctor.
About Dr. Michael Fountain, DO
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1023260205
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University Affiliated Hospitals
- AOA Approved Internship, Midwestern University CCOM, Olympia Fields, IL
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fountain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fountain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fountain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fountain has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fountain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Fountain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fountain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fountain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fountain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.