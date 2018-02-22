Overview of Dr. Michael Fox, MD

Dr. Michael Fox, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Fox works at Geisinger Clinic in Wilkes Barre, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.