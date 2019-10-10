See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Bartlett, TN
Dr. Michael Fox, MD

Colorectal Surgery
2.9 (31)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Fox, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.

Dr. Fox works at Mid-south Rectal Clinic Inc. in Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-south Rectal Clinic Inc.
    6563 Stage Oaks Dr Ste 100, Bartlett, TN 38134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 362-5252
  2. 2
    2986 Kate Bond Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 362-5252

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain

Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Oct 10, 2019
    Very matter of fact. Took care of my issues with a great deal of compassion and respect.
    Casey — Oct 10, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Michael Fox, MD
    About Dr. Michael Fox, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942293063
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fox works at Mid-south Rectal Clinic Inc. in Bartlett, TN. View the full address on Dr. Fox’s profile.

    Dr. Fox has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

