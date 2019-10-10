Overview

Dr. Michael Fox, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Fox works at Mid-south Rectal Clinic Inc. in Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.