Dr. Frampton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Frampton, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Frampton, MD
Dr. Michael Frampton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Frampton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Frampton's Office Locations
-
1
Michael Frampton M.d. PC9120 Connecticut St Ste A, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 793-1233
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frampton?
I have been going to Dr. Frampton for 15 years and I wouldn't be happy with anyone else. His diagnosis changed everything for me for the better. He is always kind and non-judgmental. As far as the office staff being rude, I don't think they are. They are more quiet and respectful which is a good thing for this type of doctor.
About Dr. Michael Frampton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1871691915
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frampton accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frampton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frampton works at
Dr. Frampton has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frampton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Frampton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frampton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frampton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frampton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.