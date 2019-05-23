Overview of Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO

Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Franceschina works at Surgical Associates Northwest in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.