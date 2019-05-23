See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO

Sports Medicine
4.8 (25)
Map Pin Small Federal Way, WA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO

Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Franceschina works at Surgical Associates Northwest in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Franceschina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Federal Way
    34612 6th Ave S Ste 210, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Total Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Franceschina?

    May 23, 2019
    Dr. Franceschina is amazing - always listens to concerns, on-time, professional and also his office staff is amazing to work with to complete forms, get approvals, etc.
    Graham, WA — May 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Franceschina to family and friends

    Dr. Franceschina's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Franceschina

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO.

    About Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1144261397
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Institute for Bone and Joint Disorders
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Botsford General Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franceschina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Franceschina has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Franceschina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Franceschina works at Surgical Associates Northwest in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Franceschina’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Franceschina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franceschina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franceschina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franceschina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.