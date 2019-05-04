Dr. Michael Frand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Frand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Frand, MD
Dr. Michael Frand, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westminster, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Co School Med|Weill Medical College of Cornell University and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Frand's Office Locations
Indian Crest Pediatrics9035 Wadsworth Pkwy Ste 3000, Westminster, CO 80021 Directions (720) 764-6140Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Focus on Kids5920 S Estes St Ste 250, Littleton, CO 80123 Directions (303) 963-0671
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frand is my favorite healthcare provider of all the providers that our family sees. He's always upbeat, friendly and welcoming. He sits in the little kid chairs in the exam room in order to be on the same level as them. He had the patience of a saint dealing with my daughter while she went through a phase of refusing to cooperate at appointments. The entire office is excellent and we are so grateful to be patients there.
About Dr. Michael Frand, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's Memorial Hospital|Childrens Memorial Hospital
- University Co School Med|Weill Medical College of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Frand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.