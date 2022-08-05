Dr. Michael Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Franklin, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Franklin, MD
Dr. Michael Franklin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franklin's Office Locations
- 1 360 Tolland Tpke Ste 1E, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 645-6675
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
It was a first meeting and Dr. Franklin was so calm and comforting. I would definitely recommend him to anyone needing an ENT specialist.
About Dr. Michael Franklin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1487624078
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med College Ny
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- New York University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
