Overview of Dr. Michael Franklin, MD

Dr. Michael Franklin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.