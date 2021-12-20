Overview of Dr. Michael Franklin, MD

Dr. Michael Franklin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Franklin works at Saint Anthonys Neurology Group in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.