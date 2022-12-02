Overview of Dr. Michael Franks, MD

Dr. Michael Franks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine|University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Franks works at Virginia Urology - Stony Point in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Epididymitis and Chronic Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.