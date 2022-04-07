Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM
Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Frazier works at
Dr. Frazier's Office Locations
-
1
West Campus Foot & Ankle Clinic33801 1st Way S Ste 105, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Over the years Dr. Frazier has done partial plantarectomies on each of my feet. I'm able to hike, stand for long periods of time, and be active again. Of course we started with least intrusive stuff, orthotics etc. His office staff is wonderful. I would definitely choose him and his office when I have any foot issues.
About Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Male
- 1881686731
Education & Certifications
- SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frazier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frazier speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.
