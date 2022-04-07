Overview of Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM

Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Frazier works at West Campus Foot & Ankle Clinic in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.