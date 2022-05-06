Dr. Frederick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Frederick, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Frederick, MD
Dr. Michael Frederick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Frederick works at
Dr. Frederick's Office Locations
Aesthetic Physicians PC6400 N Andrews Ave Ste 400, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Directions (954) 743-4050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mike performed my breast lift with augmentation. I have had a smooth and wonderful experience with him and his staff. The results are fantastic so far and keep getting better. Highly recommend this brilliant surgeon! -Jessica Packwood PA-C
About Dr. Michael Frederick, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1336465855
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frederick accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frederick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederick.
