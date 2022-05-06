See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Michael Frederick, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Fort Lauderdale, FL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Michael Frederick, MD

Dr. Michael Frederick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Dr. Frederick works at Aesthetic Physicians PC in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frederick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic Physicians PC
    6400 N Andrews Ave Ste 400, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 743-4050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 06, 2022
    Dr. Mike performed my breast lift with augmentation. I have had a smooth and wonderful experience with him and his staff. The results are fantastic so far and keep getting better. Highly recommend this brilliant surgeon! -Jessica Packwood PA-C
    Jessica packwood — May 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Frederick, MD
    About Dr. Michael Frederick, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336465855
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frederick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frederick works at Aesthetic Physicians PC in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Frederick’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frederick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frederick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

