Dr. Michael Freedman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Freedman, MD

Dr. Michael Freedman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Freedman works at Evolve Medical Clinics in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Freedman's Office Locations

    The Center for Vision Development LLC
    509 S Cherry Grove Ave Ste C, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 322-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breath Testing
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 21, 2021
    There is nothing I could say that gives Dr. Freedman the recognition that he deserves. He is who all doctors should strive to be. He is personable, intelligent, caring, attentive, knowledgeable and truly goes above and beyond. He takes every concern that I have into serious consideration and always follows up. He has mentally and physically dug me out of many rough areas of my life and I will always be grateful for that. His office is beautiful and I wish more medical offices would provide the same comforting, relaxing and visually pleasing decor. His staff is always warm and welcoming and I have never once had an issue with scheduling, refills, etc. Do yourself or your family a favor and benefit from the amazing care that Dr. Freedman and his staff provides.
    Kelcie C. — Jul 21, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Freedman, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory U Hosp/Emory U
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Georgetown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freedman works at Evolve Medical Clinics in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Freedman’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

