Overview of Dr. Michael Freedman, DO

Dr. Michael Freedman, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverview, MI. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.



Dr. Freedman works at Dr. Michael Freedman in Riverview, MI with other offices in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.