Dr. Michael Freehill, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Freehill, MD
Dr. Michael Freehill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Meeker Memorial Hospital and Mora Hospital.
Dr. Freehill's Office Locations
Summit Orthopedics: Eagan Clinic2620 Eagan Woods Dr, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (651) 968-5201
Summit Orthopedics: Plymouth Clinic15700 37th Ave N Ste 150, Plymouth, MN 55446 Directions (651) 968-5201
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
- Meeker Memorial Hospital
- Mora Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freehill?
I HAVE BEEN A PATIENT OF DR FREEHILL FOR MANY YEARS HE HAS ALWAY TAKEN EXCELLENT CARE OF ME
About Dr. Michael Freehill, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1306894845
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian
- Loyola University
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
