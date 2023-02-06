Overview of Dr. Michael Freehill, MD

Dr. Michael Freehill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Meeker Memorial Hospital and Mora Hospital.



Dr. Freehill works at Summit Orthopedics in Eagan, MN with other offices in Plymouth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.