Dr. Michael Freeland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Sand Lake Office9430 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 118, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 730-3627Monday8:30am - 12:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pm
The Surgical Group of Orlando1814 Lucerne Ter, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 730-3627
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr Freeland is an amazing surgeon ! Great bedside manners and an honest knowledgeable doctor.
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando, Florida
- Orlando Regional Med Center
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Hendrix College
- General Surgery
Dr. Freeland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeland has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeland.
