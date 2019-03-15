Overview of Dr. Michael Freeman, MD

Dr. Michael Freeman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Central Washington University and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Freeman works at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.