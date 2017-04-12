Overview

Dr. Michael Freeman, MD is a Dermatologist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|Univ Of Az Coll Of Med, Tucson Az and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Freeman works at Michael J Freeman, MD PA in Ocala, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL and Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Warts and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.