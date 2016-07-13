Overview of Dr. Michael Freeman, MD

Dr. Michael Freeman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Freeman works at Southern Orthopedics Specialists in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Prattville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.