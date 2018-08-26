Overview

Dr. Michael Freeman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Delta Medical Center, Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Freeman works at The Freeman Clinic in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

