Dr. Michael Freeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Freeman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Delta Medical Center, Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Freeman works at
Locations
The Freeman Clinic23 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 332-0700Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Cape Gastroenterology Specialists18 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (855) 469-7362
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Delta Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband, Randolph Hart, and I, Grace Hart, have been with Dr Freeman for over 20yrs. Would not ever see anyone else. My daughter and my sister n law love him. Also my oldest daughter is planning to make an appt
About Dr. Michael Freeman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851361455
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freeman speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.