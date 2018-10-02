Dr. Michael Freimuth, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freimuth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Freimuth, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Freimuth, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Dentistry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Dentistry.
Dr. Freimuth works at
Locations
-
1
ProSmile10135 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 431-5830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dominion Insurance
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freimuth?
I was lost and hopeless, then I met Dr. Freimuth and Bonnie . I can't explain the faith they gave me to keep on trying, now I feel like I have another chance to feel normal . This was live changing and Bonnie and Dr. Mike are Blessings. Thank you, Terra
About Dr. Michael Freimuth, DDS
- Dentistry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1841203189
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Administration Medical Center
- Creighton University School Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freimuth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freimuth accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freimuth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freimuth works at
Dr. Freimuth speaks Russian.
403 patients have reviewed Dr. Freimuth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freimuth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freimuth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freimuth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.