Overview

Dr. Michael Freimuth, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Dentistry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Dentistry.



Dr. Freimuth works at ProSmile in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.