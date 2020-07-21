Overview

Dr. Michael Fremgen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Fremgen works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Geneva, IL with other offices in Elburn, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.