Dr. Michael Frey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Frey, MD

Dr. Michael Frey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They completed their residency with North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers|North Shore &amp; LIJ Medical Centers

Dr. Frey works at Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester in Scarsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frey's Office Locations

    Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester
    341 Central Park Ave, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breech Position
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
High Risk Pregnancy
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Maternal Anemia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Preeclampsia
Uterine Fibroids
Abdominal Disorders
Adenomyosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Chlamydia Infections
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 14, 2021
    Thank you Dr. Frey!! You are the best OBGYN ever. I feel great!
    Amber — Jun 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Frey, MD
    Dr. Frey's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Frey

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Michael Frey, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1073693537
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • North Shore &amp; LIJ Medical Centers|North Shore &amp;amp; LIJ Medical Centers
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Frey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frey works at Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester in Scarsdale, NY. View the full address on Dr. Frey’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Frey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.