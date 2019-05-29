Dr. Michael Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Friedman, MD
Dr. Michael Friedman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
Michael A. Friedman, MD2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 705, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 609-0540
Allied Ankle Footcare Centers PC2784 N Decatur Rd Ste 150, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 299-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes the wait time is long and yes there are some loud (but not angry) voices but they are husband and wife (that explains a lot!) But fact is the guy saved my life. I am a 50 year old white male with Lupus and every other doctor missed it - except for Dr. Friedman. His diagnosis was spot on while the other doctors told me I had Leukemia, Lime disease, Lymphoma . But Dr. F nailed the other "L" disease: Lupus. so you wait 3 hours ...and have your life saved - I'll take that deal every time.
About Dr. Michael Friedman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1295703486
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
