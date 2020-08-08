Dr. Michael Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Friedman, MD
Dr. Michael Friedman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
1
Orange City Office668 N Orlando Ave Ste 105, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (386) 774-1777
2
Central Florida Urology Associates Witten Charles N MD2541 S Volusia Ave Ste 300, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (407) 332-7700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
3
Lake Mary Family Practice4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 215, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 332-7700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Friedman is very knowledgeable and listened to my concerns. He explains your condition and treatment options. Efficient staff.
About Dr. Michael Friedman, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1831164235
Education & Certifications
- Wash University Med Center
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks Italian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.