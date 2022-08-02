Dr. Michael Frields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Frields, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Frields, MD
Dr. Michael Frields, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Frields' Office Locations
Selena Lantry MD Inc1505 Wilson Ter Ste 130, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 247-5845
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Frields. I had fibroids, high risk pregnancy and everything went well. Even my C-section was A-plus.
About Dr. Michael Frields, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1104929900
Education & Certifications
- Glendale Adventist Med Center
- University of Arizona
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frields has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frields accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frields has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frields speaks Armenian and Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Frields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frields.
