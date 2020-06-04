Dr. Michael Frist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Frist, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Frist, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.
Midtown Management Services LLC550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1600, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 881-1094
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates1110 W Peachtree St NW Ste 840, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 888-7601
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Frist?
I rarely leave reviews, but had to share my experience since reading the other perspectives. I have seen a lot of doctors over the past three years and always feel very nervous and anticipate the worst due to chronic bad experiences. I saw Dr. Frist today after being referred to another doctor in the practice. He was direct, concise, listened to what I had to say even though I felt like I was rushing to get it all out before being dismissed. He did no such thing, explained the plan of action and started the process of booking procedures. He did not patronize me, gave me all of the pertinent information I needed and I felt comfortable. I am not one in need of nurturing bedside manner, I prefer to feel secure in the care of a good doctor. That being said, I saw no indication of anything other than professional behavior. Would certainly recommend him and already have. As an aside, the entire staff was accommodating, kind and efficient, from the phone call to the office.
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1811164361
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Frist has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frist accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frist has seen patients for Hernia, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Frist. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frist.
