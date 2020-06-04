Overview

Dr. Michael Frist, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Frist works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.