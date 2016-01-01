See All Neurosurgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Michael Fromke, MD

Neurosurgery
3.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Fromke, MD

Dr. Michael Fromke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Fromke works at Lee Physician Group - Neurosurgery in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Pinehurst, NC, Knoxville, TN and Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fromke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Memorial Health System
    2780 Cleveland Ave Ste 819, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-3800
  2. 2
    FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital
    10 AVIEMORE DR, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 715-8700
  3. 3
    Michael D. Fromke, MD
    2001 Laurel Ave Ste 103, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 633-8054
  4. 4
    9333 Park West Blvd Ste 104, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 670-9501
  5. 5
    Summa Health Medical Group
    525 E Market St Ste 1-N, Akron, OH 44304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 375-3588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Myelopathy

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Myelopathy
Broken Neck
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Low Back Pain
Neuroplasty
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spina Bifida
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Brain Surgery
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Craniopharyngioma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Neurostimulator Implantation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Torticollis
Upper Back Pain
Vertebral Column Tumors
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Michael Fromke, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144208406
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

