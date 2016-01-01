Overview of Dr. Michael Fromke, MD

Dr. Michael Fromke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fromke works at Lee Physician Group - Neurosurgery in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Pinehurst, NC, Knoxville, TN and Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.