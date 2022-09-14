Overview of Dr. Michael Froncek, MD

Dr. Michael Froncek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Froncek works at THOMAS C. TSAI M.D. PA in Lawrence Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.