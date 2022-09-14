Dr. Froncek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Froncek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Froncek, MD
Dr. Michael Froncek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Froncek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Froncek's Office Locations
-
1
Thomas C Tsai MD PA123 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 106, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-2505
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Froncek?
I have been seeing Dr F for about 3 years. He was recommended to me by another doctor as I was having issues with my previous doctor ignoring liver test results. He goes o we them with and has worked to get me out of pain with medications that will have the least impact on my liver and get me out of pain with the lowest doses possible. He has listened and been very personable. My only complaint would be that he is very busy, but has never rushed me.
About Dr. Michael Froncek, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386687713
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Froncek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Froncek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Froncek works at
Dr. Froncek has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Froncek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Froncek speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Froncek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Froncek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Froncek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Froncek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.