Dr. Michael Fu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Fu, MD
Dr. Michael Fu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Fu works at
Dr. Fu's Office Locations
East River Professional Building523 E 72nd St Fl 7, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1991Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1991Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and knowledgeable with impressive training and experience.
About Dr. Michael Fu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1336567056
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Yale University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fu works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fu.
