Dr. Michael Fucci, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Fucci, MD
Dr. Michael Fucci, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. Fucci works at
Dr. Fucci's Office Locations
Arizona Hearing and Balance Center225 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 558-5306
Banner Desert Medical Center1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 412-3000
Az Anesthesia LLC6003 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 641-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fucci was recommended to us by a family member. My little daughter had reoccurring ear infections which ended up requiring ear tubes. Dr Fucci’s bed side demeanor and great care help my little toddler remain calm. I was so happy with with him I followed up on my own hearing. I, too, have a history of ear infections. Over all, very happy with Dr Fucci!
About Dr. Michael Fucci, MD
- Neurotology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1174510556
Education & Certifications
- 882 TRAINING GROUP
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fucci works at
Dr. Fucci has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Perforated Eardrum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Fucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.