Overview of Dr. Michael Fuller, MD

Dr. Michael Fuller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Christian Hospital, Iron County Medical Center, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Thomas H Boyd Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fuller works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.