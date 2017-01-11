Dr. Michael Fullmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fullmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fullmer, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Fullmer, DO
Dr. Michael Fullmer, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Payson, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital.
Dr. Fullmer works at
Dr. Fullmer's Office Locations
-
1
Payson Office15 S 1000 E Ste 200, Payson, UT 84651 Directions (435) 254-5958
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fullmer?
You won't find a better doctor for your child. He takes his time with our children, doesn't act rushed. Truly cares and it very competent. Had a fairly severe kidney/bladder condition in my 3 month old and he handled it with precision, expertise, and tactfully. We recommend all of our friends and family to Dr. Fullmer.
About Dr. Michael Fullmer, DO
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1780789099
Education & Certifications
- Iowa Methodist Med Ctr/Blank Chldns Hosp
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fullmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fullmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fullmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fullmer works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fullmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fullmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fullmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fullmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.