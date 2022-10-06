Overview of Dr. Michael Funderburk, MD

Dr. Michael Funderburk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo-Kansas City Sch Of Med, Kansas City Mo and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.