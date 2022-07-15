Overview

Dr. Michael Funk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Funk works at Victor Toledano MD & Associates in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Pericarditis and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.