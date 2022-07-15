Dr. Michael Funk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Funk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Funk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Cancer Institute.
Locations
Multispecialtyhealthcare, LLC1480 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 840-0530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Heart and Health Institute2964 N State Road 7 Ste 110, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 972-7224Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Multispecialtyhealthcare, LLC3001 Coral Hills Dr Ste 170, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 840-0530
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr. ! Great staff! Everyone there really helped me with my health issue when nobody else could! They ran the appropriate tests and listened to my complaints. I found them to be compassionate as well as efficient. I never like going to the doctor but I feel safe at MultiMed! Natasha Tate Kennedy is amazing and Lori the office manager is more than helpful! 5 stars!!!
About Dr. Michael Funk, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Creole and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funk has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Pericarditis and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Funk speaks Creole and Spanish.
187 patients have reviewed Dr. Funk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funk.
