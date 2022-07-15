See All Cardiologists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Michael Funk, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (187)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Funk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Funk works at Victor Toledano MD & Associates in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Pericarditis and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Multispecialtyhealthcare, LLC
    1480 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 840-0530
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Northwest Heart and Health Institute
    2964 N State Road 7 Ste 110, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 972-7224
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Multispecialtyhealthcare, LLC
    3001 Coral Hills Dr Ste 170, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 840-0530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinus Tachycardia
Pericarditis
Pericardial Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Pericarditis
Pericardial Disease

Treatment frequency



Sinus Tachycardia
Pericarditis
Pericardial Disease
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Endocarditis
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Congenital Heart Defects
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Second Degree Heart Block
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
TCD Bubble Test
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Aneurysm of Heart
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Kawasaki Disease
Ligament Repair
Limb Swelling
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Septic Embolism
Systemic Vasculitis
Thrombosis
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE)
Vascular Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 187 ratings
    Patient Ratings (187)
    5 Star
    (175)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 15, 2022
    Great Dr. ! Great staff! Everyone there really helped me with my health issue when nobody else could! They ran the appropriate tests and listened to my complaints. I found them to be compassionate as well as efficient. I never like going to the doctor but I feel safe at MultiMed! Natasha Tate Kennedy is amazing and Lori the office manager is more than helpful! 5 stars!!!
    Alison ODonnell — Jul 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Funk, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891956975
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Funk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Funk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Funk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Funk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Funk has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Pericarditis and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    187 patients have reviewed Dr. Funk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

