Overview

Dr. Michael Gabris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Gabris works at SJP Cardiovacular Specialists in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Pulaski, NY and Camillus, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.