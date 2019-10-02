Overview of Dr. Michael Gaffud, MD

Dr. Michael Gaffud, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lockport, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Gaffud works at Duly Health and Care in Lockport, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.