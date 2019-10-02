See All Vascular Surgeons in Lockport, IL
Dr. Michael Gaffud, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Lockport, IL
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Gaffud, MD

Dr. Michael Gaffud, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lockport, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Gaffud works at Duly Health and Care in Lockport, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gaffud's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Duly Health and Care
    1206 E 9th St, Lockport, IL 60441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200
  2. 2
    Duly Health and Care - Vascular Surgery
    1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 301, Naperville, IL 60563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 545-7565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 02, 2019
    GREAT bedside manner, calming nature, puts people at ease. Very smart and greatly respected within the medical community. He was highly recommended by several of my physicians to perform the surgery and they were right.
    — Oct 02, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Gaffud, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124289137
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Medical Education

