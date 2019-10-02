Dr. Michael Gaffud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaffud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gaffud, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Gaffud, MD
Dr. Michael Gaffud, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lockport, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Gaffud works at
Dr. Gaffud's Office Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care1206 E 9th St, Lockport, IL 60441 Directions (630) 469-9200
-
2
Duly Health and Care - Vascular Surgery1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 301, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 545-7565
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaffud?
GREAT bedside manner, calming nature, puts people at ease. Very smart and greatly respected within the medical community. He was highly recommended by several of my physicians to perform the surgery and they were right.
About Dr. Michael Gaffud, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1124289137
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaffud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaffud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaffud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaffud works at
Dr. Gaffud has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaffud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaffud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaffud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaffud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaffud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.