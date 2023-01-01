Overview of Dr. Michael Gaines, MD

Dr. Michael Gaines, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reidsville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Optim Medical Center Screven.



Dr. Gaines works at Optim Medical Center Pathology in Reidsville, GA with other offices in Millen, GA, Swainsboro, GA and Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.