Dr. Michael Gaines, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Gaines, MD
Dr. Michael Gaines, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reidsville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Optim Medical Center Screven.
Dr. Gaines works at
Dr. Gaines' Office Locations
-
1
Optim Medical Center Pathology247 S Main St, Reidsville, GA 30453 Directions (912) 486-2330
-
2
Optim Health System - Millen961 E Winthrope Ave, Millen, GA 30442 Directions (478) 982-0120
-
3
Optim Health System - Swainsboro119 Victory Dr, Swainsboro, GA 30401 Directions (478) 289-6400
-
4
Optim Orthopedics-statesboro16915 Highway 67 Ste A, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 681-2500
-
5
Optim Orthopedics119B Victory Dr, Swainsboro, GA 30401 Directions (478) 289-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Optim Medical Center Screven
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaines?
Dr. Gaines is the best. Even the bad news he delivered seemed optimistic! He gave real answers and listed the options so I understood my choices.
About Dr. Michael Gaines, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1942321427
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaines accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gaines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gaines works at
Dr. Gaines has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain, and more.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
